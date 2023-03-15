The creator of the popular virtual multiplayer game Club Penguin, Lance Priebe has given fans hope and said he is confident the game will return one day. When the developer RocketSnail Games was asked asked by a fan on Twitter if they regret selling the game, they responded that they do not regret it since Disney helped expand the game worldwide. and while it is "sad that it ended", they are "confident it will one day return." Disney Has Requested the Immediate Shutdown of Club Penguin Legacy, a Private Server of the Game Run by Fans.

View Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)