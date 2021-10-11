Noted Indian cinematographer Deep Pal passed away on October 7 at 68. He was one of the pioneers of Steadicam work in India. He cinematographed Pehla Nasha and operated Steadicam for Shiva, Roja, Bandit Queen, Border, Dil Se, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Filhaal, and Amal.

