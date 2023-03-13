Pedro Pascal and Elizabeth Olsen appeared together at the 95th Academy Awards. Presenting the award for the Best Animated Short Film, the duo made for one good-looking pairing as they announced the winner. Oscars 2023: Pedro Pascal Makes a Dashing Appearance in a Suit at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Check Out Pedro Pascal and Elizabeth Olsen at the Oscars:

Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal presenting at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/5VrJoHUXxb — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 13, 2023

