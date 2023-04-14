Fashion isn’t about how chubby or slim you are. Fashion is about celebrating yourself and Aritra Mukherjee’s upcoming film Fatafati will make you smile. Starring Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee as the main leads, it’s a story of Phullora Bhaduri, a tailor from the suburbs with a gifted sense of designing. The problem with Phullora is her weight and she is ridiculed about it almost all the time. Can she become a fashion influencer despite the odds? Well, the story will unfold on May 12. Avrodh Season 2 Trailer: Abir Chatterjee, Aahana Kumra’s Web Series Unveils the Story of Military Force Fighting for the Country (Watch Video).

Check The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)