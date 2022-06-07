Avrodh 2: The Siege Within trailer is out! The web series is all set to return with more brave stories of military unit who fights for the country. Avrodh 2 stars Abir Chatterjee, Aahana Kumra, Anant Mahadevan, Krishna Hebbale, Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri and Vijay Krishnan. The season 2 will stream on SonyLIV from June 24. SonyLIV's 'Avrodh 2: The Siege Within' to Release on June 24.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)