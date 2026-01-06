Bela Tarr, acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker known for movies like Werckmeister Harmonies, Satantango and Damnation, has died at the age of 70. The European Film Academy shared the news of his passing, revealing that the filmmaker died on January 6, 2026, after a serious illness. " The European Film Academy mourns an outstanding director and a personality with a strong political voice, who is not only deeply respected by his colleagues but also celebrated by audiences worldwide," the statement read. Ahn Sung Ki, Legendary South Korean Actor, Dies at 74 After Cancer Battle.

Hungarian Filmmaker Bela Tarr No More

Béla Tarr, 1955-2026 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KkgIQ8DPbW — Sight and Sound magazine (@SightSoundmag) January 6, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)