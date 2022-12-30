Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has responded to Internet personality Andrew Tate’s arrest with the help of Jerry’s Pizza box found in his rant video towards her that revealed his location in Romania. In the response where she tweeted, “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Thunberg has absolutely trolled Tate, who had earlier engaged in a Twitter war with her where he decided to reveal his flamboyant lifestyle. Check out Greta Thunberg’s response here. Andrew Tate Arrested Funny Memes and Jerry's Pizza Jokes Go Viral As ‘Top G’ Influencer Gets Detained in Romania, Faces Human Trafficking Charges.

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate getting arrested with the help of the pizza box that appeared in his rant video towards her: “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes” pic.twitter.com/kA4WhO0Hmd — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 30, 2022

