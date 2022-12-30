Controversial internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate and his brother have been arrested in Romania and taken into police custody on the charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. The 'Top G' influencer posted a video in reply to climate activist Greta Thunberg, which featured two boxes of Jerry's pizza, which reportedly tipped off Romania authorities to his whereabouts. Soon after the Andrew arrest, social media sites were flooded with Andrew Tate Arrested Funny Memes and rib-tickling Jerry's Pizza Jokes that went viral online.

And That's How The Top G Influencer Gets Detained:

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

Here Are Some Of The Best:

andrew tate left a review on jerry’s pizza pic.twitter.com/tT0GFWq5Vv — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) December 30, 2022

ROFL!

I gave Jerry's Pizza in Romania a good review. #pizzatatepic.twitter.com/rPL7AnANCf — Jesse Munro (@jesseSPANNER) December 29, 2022

This Video is Making Rounds!

I will forever love this video as his narcissistic downfall. And if I go to Romania I will go to Jerry's pizza and thank them! pic.twitter.com/bzyMGwbCfq — Rachel DeLowry (@RachelDelowry) December 30, 2022

Ex Kickboxer Andrew Tate Detained In Romania

So...Elon Musk let Andrew Tate back on Twitter, and Tate promptly used it to reveal his whereabouts to authorities in Romania who then arrested him. All because Greta Thunberg owned him so hard his little wee-wee fell off. Do I have that right? Please say I have that right. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)