Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media, on Sunday (April 25), to announce that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow to help with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In his post, the actor mentioned that the hospitals will have ultra-modern facilities and 1000 beds.

Check It Out

I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.🙏🙏#CovidIndia #CovidHelp — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)