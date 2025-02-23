Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa recently suffered an injury while performing a stunt on the sets of his upcoming film Shaunki Sardar. The singer shared a photo from a hospital bed, sporting a cervical collar, a bandaged forehead and slight bruises is visible on his face. Despite the injury, Guru remained in high spirits, captioning the post, “My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kaam hai action waala (action work is very difficult) but will work hard for my audience.” Directed by Dheeraj Rattan and produced under Guru’s banner, 751 Films, Shaunki Sardar is slated for release this year and marks the big-screen debut of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. ‘Shaunki Sardar’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Completes First Schedule of Debut Film With Guru Randhawa.

Guru Randhawa Injured

