Singer Guru Randhawa has stirred social media with a post on X, simply reading "PUNJAB" in all caps, accompanied by the Indian flag emoji. This comes amid an ongoing debate over the spelling of "Punjab," sparked by singer Diljit Dosanjh. FYI, Diljit recently caused a stir by posting "Punjab" as "Panjab" in a tweet announcing his Chandigarh concert and using a location pushpin emoji instead of the Indian flag, which many found disrespectful. Amidst this, Randhawa's tweet of "PUNJAB" with the tricolour emoticon seems to be a dig at Dosanjh, further intensifying the online controversy. Meanwhile, as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour, Diljit will next perform in Mumbai on December 19. ‘Diljit Dosanjh Unable To Post Indian Flag Alongside Punjab?’: Netizens Slam Singer, Claim He Doesn’t Consider His State as Part of India.

Did Guru Randhawa Take Dig at Diljit Dosanjh?

