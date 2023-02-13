Recently, Rubi Rose took to Twitter to accuse DDG being of being unfaithful towards Halle Bailey. Posting the direct messages she had with the rapper, Rose stated about how DDG would message her whenever she was with someone new, which was a response to the rapper claiming that Rose wasn't over him yet. Now, Halle Bailey herself has come out to respond to the claims saying that the "devil" is working and to "not feed into the lies." The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey Confirms the Trailer for Her Disney Movie Will Not Air During Superbowl in a Message to a Fan (View Pic and Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Halle Bailey responds to Rubi Rose accusing DDG of being unfaithful to her: “the devil is working. please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party.” pic.twitter.com/WdYSbVcxtt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

