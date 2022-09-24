Adam Devine shared a picture with his wife Chloe Suazo Bridges Devine on Instagram and made sure that people don’t confuse him with Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 singer has been accused of cheating his wife Behati Prinsloo by OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh. The Pitch Perfect star mentioned in his Insta post, “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.” More Women Come Forward Accusing Adam Levine of Sending Flirty Messages; Share Screenshots of DMs With the Maroon 5 Singer.

Adam Devine’s Post On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Devine (@adamdevine)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)