Adam Levine has found himself in hot water once again as more women have come forward accusing the star of sending flirty messages. Sharing screenshots of DMs they had with the Maroon 5 singer, Levine can be seen once again asking a woman if he could name his child after her. This news just comes a day after Sumner Stroh did the same as she was the first one to accuse Levine. The actor has denied these accusations as well. Sumner Stroh Claims Adam Levine Cheated on Wife Behati Prinsloo with Her; Instagram Model Shares Screenshots of Instagram DMs of Maroon 5 Singer via TikTok Video.

Check Out the Source:

More women have come forward accusing Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine of sending flirty messages. 🔗: https://t.co/MnTSztQb8fpic.twitter.com/JVtNSVDAxW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 20, 2022

