Al Pacino, who is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, was recently seen in the company of his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo. The two were spotted spending time together on a Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. While the media has been focused on Noor's pregnancy, a recent report by Page Six revealed that Al Pacino spent a weekend outing in Los Angeles with his ex-partner Beverly and their two children, Anton and Olivia, who are now 22 years old. The ex-couple was captured in photographs engaging in a serious conversation. Al was dressed in an all-black outfit, while Beverly opted for a black and white striped tee paired with black pants. In another picture, Al and Beverly were seen conversing in the parking lot of an escape room.