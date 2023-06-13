Al Pacino, who is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, was recently seen in the company of his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo. The two were spotted spending time together on a Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. While the media has been focused on Noor's pregnancy, a recent report by Page Six revealed that Al Pacino spent a weekend outing in Los Angeles with his ex-partner Beverly and their two children, Anton and Olivia, who are now 22 years old. The ex-couple was captured in photographs engaging in a serious conversation. Al was dressed in an all-black outfit, while Beverly opted for a black and white striped tee paired with black pants. In another picture, Al and Beverly were seen conversing in the parking lot of an escape room. After Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Next in Line To Be a Dad to His Fourth Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah!.
Check Out The Pictures Here:
Al Pacino reunites with ex Beverly D’Angelo amid girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy https://t.co/idiEA2lG6v pic.twitter.com/u6IflEbBUr
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 12, 2023
