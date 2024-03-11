At the glamorous Oscars of 2024, Oppenheimer clinched an impressive seven awards, dominating the stage with victories in prestigious categories like Best Actor, Director, and Picture. Amidst the dazzling spectacle, Al Pacino seized the spotlight with his impromptu announcement, eschewing the typical nominee reveal to declare Oppenheimer as the Best Picture winner in a daring move. But it wasn't just Pacino's unexpected proclamation that got tongues wagging – his entrance music sparked a digital frenzy! While some speculated it was the catchy tune from Aamir Khan's film track "Raja ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya" in Akele Hum Akele Tum, the reality was even more thrilling. It was a tribute to Pacino, featuring The Godfather's iconic track. Who could have imagined the Oscars delivering such a sensational soundtrack surprise? Moments like these are what truly make the Oscars unforgettable! Oscars 2024 Highlights: From John Cena Going Naked, Ryan Gosling Performing I'm Just Ken to Al Pacino Skipping Nominees While Announcing Best Picture Award.

Al Pacino's Oscar Entry BGM