The legal trouble for Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard continues. As per reports, the Aquaman actress is still being investigated in an ongoing perjury case in Australia. The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment’s spokesperson confirmed to ET saying, “The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia.” Amber Heard Officially Ordered to Pay USD 10.35 Million to Johnny Depp After Losing Defamation Case.

Amber Heard Perjury Case

