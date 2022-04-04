The Oscars this year were weird, and the aftermath to it continues to get even weirder. Amy Schumer has come out and revealed one joke that she wasn't allowed to say during the Oscars concerning Alec Baldwin. It was basically a joke about the shooting incident that took place during the Rust filming which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Some could understand why the joke wasn't allowed as it can be deemed insensitive. Schumer also took shots at the Will Smith incident that took place during the awards.

Check Out The Joker Here:

Amy Schumer reveals one Oscars joke she wasn’t allowed to say — “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun” “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up & [slap] someone” (via: https://t.co/CNCvOREO3Y) pic.twitter.com/5DopXv1hhP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 4, 2022

