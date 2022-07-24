The first exclusive Comic-Con poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out there as artist Andy Park took to Twitter to share it. This is our first look at the movie itself which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, and it also gives us our best look at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. The poster also features Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang in her own superhero suit. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theatres on 17 February, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and The Marvels Release Dates Swapped by Disney.

Check Out The Poster:

