The newly unveiled poster for Anyone But You, featuring the dynamic duo of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, paints an intriguing picture of the upcoming film. The protagonists sit side by side with crossed arms, exuding a palpable chemistry. The scene is set with a bottle of champagne and two glasses, teasing a narrative steeped in romance and sophistication. Glen dons a crisp white shirt paired with beige pants, emanating a classic charm, while Sydney graces the image in a captivating long blue gown. Anyone But You Trailer: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Go Hot and Steamy in Faking a Relationship in Will Gluck’s R-rated Romcom.

Check Out Anyone But You Poster:

New poster for ‘Anyone But You’ starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/YuQvYz0Xum — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2023

