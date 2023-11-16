The trailer of Anyone But You has been released, offering more insights into the R-rated romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The film follows a pair who, after a disastrous date, find themselves attending a wedding in Australia, maintaining appearances by pretending to be a couple. The trailer reveals the intense love-hate dynamic between Sweeney and Powell’s characters as they strive to convince everyone of their PERFECT relationship. However, as they continue their quarrel, genuine sparks begin to fly. Anyone But You: 7 BTS Pics of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell That Leave Us Too Excited to Watch Their Onscreen Chemistry on December 15.

Check Out The Trailer Of Anyone But You:

