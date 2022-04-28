After the announcement of Avatar 2 and the logo reveal of the new film, the buzz is that the first part of the box office it will be returning to the theatres. a remastered version of Avatar will hit the theatres on September 23 this year. Avatar 2 Trailer To Be Released With Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Avatar 1 re-release in cinemas this September 23rd with a remastered version! pic.twitter.com/qAXz1Q0ejL — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 27, 2022

