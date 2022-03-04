James Cameron's Avatar 2 gas been a long time coming. With the first film being releases back in 2009, Avatar 2 has been in development for more than a decade. With many delays to its original release, it looks like the movie will be releasing this year as 20th Century Studios has confirmed. They have also said that Avatar 2 will blow people away. Avatar 2 releases on December 16, 2022.

Check Out The Quote Below:

20th Century Studios assures fans that ‘Avatar 2’ is releasing this year “It’s going to blow people away. You are not ready” (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/qyI33QzQVU — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)