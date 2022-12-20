Avatar: The Way of Water has been in development for so long that even actors attached to it have though that it already came out. One of those stars is Edie Falco, who plays General Frances Ardmore in the film. Talking about the film, she just apparently got to know that the film released recently, while thinking all this time that it came out a few years back and flopped. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Edie Falco tells #TheView that she shot #AvatarTheWayOfWater four years ago and didn’t know that it hadn’t released yet: "Somebody once mentioned ‘Avatar’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out [already] and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.'" pic.twitter.com/ILRhbPK0EA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)