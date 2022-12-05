Looks like The Weeknd is about to make your weekend as the singer has just teased his upcoming track for Avatar: The Way of Water. An original track that will play into James Cameron's epic sci-fi adventure, the singer joins the likes of Zoe Saldana who has composed a song for the film as well. The unkown track by The Weeknd will also drop on the same day as the film releases. Avatar–The Way of Water Trailer: James Cameron’s Film Glimpses Pandora’s Underwater Creatures and It’s a Visual Delight (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

