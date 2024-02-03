Bad Bunny took to Instagram to share some hot new selfies of himself, and these were taken in the bathroom. The Puerto Rican rapper is seen lying in a bathtub, flaunting his tattoos while enjoying a bubble bath. What has caught netizens’ attention, however, is Bad Bunny’s fourth pic, in which he subtly puts his lower body on display and flaunts the multiple tattoos on his thigh. These hot new pics of the rapper have set the internet on fire! Bad Bunny Throws Away Fan’s Phone Into Water, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Bad Bunny’s Bathroom Selfies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito (@badbunnypr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)