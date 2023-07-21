Barbie is finally out and the box office collection for Day 1 has been released! Margot Robbie's anticipated film has earned $22.3 million at the domestic box office. This makes Barbie's box office number the highest of the summer! Barbie and Oppenheimer Release Day Creates Flood of Hilarious Barbenheimer Memes on Twitter!

View Barbie BO Update:

#Barbie grosses $22.3M in Thursday previews at the domestic box office The highest of the summer (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/watbic402Q — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 21, 2023

