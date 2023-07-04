The big question that has been lingering on everyone's minds for a long time is Barbie or Oppenheimer? As both the films will be releasing on the same day, many have been asking this question, and Tom Cruise had an answer all ready. The MI7 actor said he will be watching Oppenheimer first and "then Barbie on Saturday". Tom Cruise Celebrates His 61st Birthday With Fans, Mission Impossible 7 Actor Shares Pics on Insta!

View Tom's Answer Here:

Tom Cruise reveals he’s watching ‘OPPENHEIMER’ before ‘BARBIE’. “Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first, and then Barbie on Saturday.” (Source: https://t.co/BJZAx2zjhp) pic.twitter.com/WVhRZLqhsL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 4, 2023

