Tom Cruise turned 61 on July 3 and the Mission Impossible star celebrated his birthday with fans. The actor was seen flashing a wide smile as he greeted fans during Mission Impossible 7 premiere. For his birthday outfit, Ethan Hunt aka Tom kept things casual as he stepped out in a Black suit. The superstar shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "It was great to spend my birthday with fans today. Thanks for coming out to the premiere!" Happy Birthday Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise Birthday Special: From Ethan Hunt to Les Grossman, 5 of the Most Iconic Characters of the Mission Impossible Star!.

Check Out The Pictures Which Tom Cruise Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

