The Beetlejuice 2 crew is back and bringing the groove with them! Scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, the sequel promises to reunite fans with the mischievous antics. Adding to the excitement, Catherine O'Hara, who will reprise her role in the sequel, recently revealed that the iconic "Day-O" song, which lit up the dinner scene in the original film, will be making a triumphant return. Sung by the legendary Harry Belafonte, this catchy tune made the first Beetlejuice a cultural phenomenon and will surely entertain the audience now. Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega's Horror Comedy to Release in Theatres on This Date - Check Inside!.

Iconic 'Day-O' Song To Be Included In Beetlejuice 2

