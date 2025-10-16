Nearly 24 members of the transgender community in Indore consumed phenyl on Wednesday night to protest the alleged rape of two trans women by men posing as journalists. Officials said the group locked themselves in a room before drinking phenyl, triggering panic in the area. Police and medical teams rushed them to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, where doctors confirmed all were stable. According to the police complaint, two accused, Pankaj and Akshay, allegedly posed as reporters, extorted money, and sexually assaulted one of the victims when she refused their demands. The survivor reported being threatened with a false case if she spoke out. Pandharinath Police lodged an FIR for rape and extortion and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

