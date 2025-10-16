Nearly 24 members of the transgender community in Indore consumed phenyl on Wednesday night to protest the alleged rape of two trans women by men posing as journalists. Officials said the group locked themselves in a room before drinking phenyl, triggering panic in the area. Police and medical teams rushed them to Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, where doctors confirmed all were stable. According to the police complaint, two accused, Pankaj and Akshay, allegedly posed as reporters, extorted money, and sexually assaulted one of the victims when she refused their demands. The survivor reported being threatened with a false case if she spoke out. Pandharinath Police lodged an FIR for rape and extortion and launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. UP Woman Spots Doctor Husband, Dressed As Trans Woman, Engaging in Obscene Acts With Another Man in Porn Video; Files FIR.

24 Transgender Persons Consume Phenyl in Indore (Disturbing Visuals)

#WATCH | Indore, MP | DCP Zone-4 Anand Kaladgi says, "We received information about a situation of ruckus at a house where transgenders reside. Our senior officers promptly arrived at the scene. They learned that some of the individuals had consumed an unknown substance, causing… pic.twitter.com/xyWBsjUnUm — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

Over 20 members of the LGBTQ+ community were hospitalized in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after reportedly consuming phenyl to protest alleged incidents of rape and abuse.#Indore #TransgenderHospitalized pic.twitter.com/r5uzXArcd6 — Sumit Kumar📸 (@Photo_Sumit_) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

