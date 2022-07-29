Earlier it was revealed by Jason Momoa himself that Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With the reshoots for the film going on, the actor was spotted on the WB lot by tourists, which prompted Momoa to put up the post. After years of not playing Batman and presumably donning the suit one last time for The Flash, it looks like Affleck has one more appearance in him as the character. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Ben Affleck to Return As Batman, Confirms Jason Momoa (View Pics).

Check Out Jason Momoa's Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

With the return of Ben Affleck as Batman (or Batfleck as fans like calling him), Twitter has been taken by a storm. With many considering him to be the best on-screen version of the Dark Knight, fans are elated by the news. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Ben Affleck Birthday Special: From Batman to Nick Dunne, Five of His Best Roles!

We All Are Indeed the Luckiest!

The Best News Ever!

He Is Back!

That's The Tweet!

We All Love Movies!

Just When I Thought I Was Out... They Pull Me Back In!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)