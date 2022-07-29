Earlier it was revealed by Jason Momoa himself that Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. With the reshoots for the film going on, the actor was spotted on the WB lot by tourists, which prompted Momoa to put up the post. After years of not playing Batman and presumably donning the suit one last time for The Flash, it looks like Affleck has one more appearance in him as the character. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Ben Affleck to Return As Batman, Confirms Jason Momoa (View Pics).

Check Out Jason Momoa's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

With the return of Ben Affleck as Batman (or Batfleck as fans like calling him), Twitter has been taken by a storm. With many considering him to be the best on-screen version of the Dark Knight, fans are elated by the news. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Ben Affleck Birthday Special: From Batman to Nick Dunne, Five of His Best Roles!

We All Are Indeed the Luckiest!

Ben affleck got married to JLo and said “yeah ok I’ll be Batman again” We are all the luckiest. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) July 29, 2022

The Best News Ever!

BEN AFFLECK RETURNING AS BRUCE WAYNE FOR AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM IS THE BEST NEWS EVER pic.twitter.com/bpgXUGoAO5 — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) July 28, 2022

He Is Back!

Ben Affleck: I’m done playing Batman Ben Affleck whenever WB asks him to return: pic.twitter.com/0fDrz1IXk5 — bailey 🥀 (@daeneryskywalkr) July 29, 2022

That's The Tweet!

We All Love Movies!

me seeing Ben Affleck is now coming back as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman 2 AND The Flash. pic.twitter.com/F5bAiIwmuG — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) July 28, 2022

Just When I Thought I Was Out... They Pull Me Back In!

me after saying i’m done with cbms *then switching cuz ben affleck is back as batman* pic.twitter.com/xo2b7rgVIW — irfan² (@irfansssquared) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)