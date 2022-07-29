Rejoice! As Ben Affleck is all set to back as Batman in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Well, it's Jason Momoa who announced Affleck's return as the dark knight on Instagram. "REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben," Momoa captioned the picture of him and Affleck. Well, after learning this news, DC fans are over the moon. Amber Heard Not Fired From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Confirms Actress’ Spokesperson.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

