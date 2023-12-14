The wait is over! Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth installment in the iconic franchise. Get ready to welcome back Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, the fast-talking, trigger-happy cop who made his debut 40 years ago. This time, Axel's back on the case, determined to crack a conspiracy that stretches all the way to Beverly Hills. The trailer promises action, laughs and plenty of Axel's signature charm. Mark your calendars, because Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F hits Netflix in summer 2024! Kung Fu Panda 4 Trailer: Jack Black Returns as Po In This Action-Packed Flick With Viola Davis’ Shapeshifting Villain (Watch Video).

Watch Beverly Hills Cop - Axel F Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)