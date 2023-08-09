The Big Brother Season 25 is in an uproar as viewers demand the immediate expulsion of contestant Luke Valentine. Outrage ensued after he was captured using the N-word during the show's 24/7 live feeds. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media platforms, with many expressing their disappointment and calling for strict action. Lil Tay Dies at 14, Internet Personality Known for Her Extravagant Lifestyle Had Previously Disappeared From Social Media.

Check Out The Video Here: