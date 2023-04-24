Billboard recently revealed that Shakira is the Woman of the Year 2023. The pop superstar from Colombia received the honour for her contributions to the music industry and she is the first Latin woman to receive this award. Speaking about Shakira's achievements, the singer has been named Billboard's Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade twice, and has received three Grammys, 12 Latin Grammys, seven Billboard Music awards and many more. Nick Jonas Leaves Shakira Amazed With His Salsa Moves! Watch Video Of Them Grooving Together On The Sets Of Dancing With Myself.

Check The Pic Here:

Shakira (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)