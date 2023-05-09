Netflix has dropped the first look at Bird Box spin-off and it sure to take back audience to the post-apocalyptic horror. Titled as Bird Box Barcelona, the teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot but glimpses the incidences in Spain due to the outbreak. Bird Box Barcelona will premiere on Netflix on July 14. The Big Bang Theory: Chuck Lorre’s Spin-Off Comedy Series in Works at HBO MAX.

Watch The Teaser Of Bird Box Barcelona Below:

