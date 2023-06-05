After the 2018 global hit Bird Box, the makers unveiled the electrifying expansion titled Bird Box Barcelona. Building upon the gripping narrative that captivated audiences in 2018, this thrilling journey delves deeper into a post-apocalyptic world. Following the devastation caused by an enigmatic force, we find Sebastian, faced with the daunting task of charting his own path to survival amidst the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forges precarious alliances with fellow survivors, their collective aim becomes escaping the city's grasp. However, an unforeseen and even more menacing peril lurks, heightening the suspense and raising the stakes for all involved. BBB features Mario Casas, Diego Calva, Georgina Campbell and Naila Schuberth in lead roles.Bird Box 2: Sequel to Sandra Bullock’s Post-Apocalyptic Horror-Thriller in Development at Netflix.
Check Out The Trailer Here:
