With the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios was put into a very difficult position with continuing the legacy of T'Challa in the MCU. With the introduction of a new Black Panther in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, director Ryan Coogler has revealed what it was like taking this bold move. Saying it was all about honouring Chadwick Boseman, Coogler explained the thought process behind it. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Early Reactions Laud Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel, Call It MCU Phase 4's Best Project!

Check Out the Video:

“We tried to honor him with this one”: Ryan Coogler on welcoming a new Black Panther after Chadwick’s passing #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/780rlq7civ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)