Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had it premiere today and early reactions for the film are out! Directed by Ryan Coogler, early reactions are filled with immense praise calling the sequel the best MCU project to come out of Phase Four. Letitia Wright's performance as Shuri is getting a lot of acclaim as well with Netizens calling this the most poignant Marvel film to date. Here are some of the reactions. Black Panther - Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta's Namor is Ruthless In This New Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Soulful!

#WakandaForever is fantastic! Coogler delivers a soulful, wondrous sequel that packs an emotional punch & effectively explores relevant world themes. A beautiful tribute to Boseman’s legacy. Letitia & Tenoch are great, & the mid-credits scene is really moving. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/dqoSSfnTR9 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) October 27, 2022

Wonderful Conclusion!

It's hard to shake the emotional weight #BlackPanther #WakandaForever carries throughout the entire film. More serious in tone, a wonderful conclusion to Phase Four. It celebrates women as the fiercest protectors of all. Angela Bassett. Tenoch Huerta. Michaela Coel. RIHANNA! pic.twitter.com/9V2gcmKJpA — espooky bloody marie 🎃 (@TheJosieMarie) October 27, 2022

Outstanding!

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

Powerful!

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

Epic!

#BlackPanther #WakandaForever was an EPIC emotional rollercoaster of an adventure!! CRIED NUMEROUS TIMES AND HAVE NO SHAME! Letitia Wright performance as Shuri was one for the age! A complete elevation of her pervious times! pic.twitter.com/D1aiJjJbFX — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) October 27, 2022

Phenomenal!

#WakandaForever is phenomenal. Easily the best MCU project of Phase 4. I can not understate how masterful the score is from start to finish. There are no weak links in the cast, but I have to give a special shoutout to Angela Basset and Letitia Wright who really blew me away. pic.twitter.com/vzKmvow7Gs — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) October 27, 2022

