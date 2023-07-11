The long-awaited new trailer for Blue Beetle is all locked and ready to release. Officially confirmed now, the Xolo Maridueña-starrer will have its second trailer release on July 12, 2023. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film stars Maridueña as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle and follows him trying to be a superhero after an alien scarab attaches to him and gives him a powerful exoskeleton. Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes Looks Uber-Cool in Angel Manuel Soto' Upcoming DC Film, Check Out The New Poster!

Check Out the Tweet:

All systems check in 3, 2 ….. #BlueBeetle trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/V3iRdyN5Rl — Blue Beetle (@bluebeetle) July 11, 2023

