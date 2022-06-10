Britney Spears and Madonna took us back to 2003 by kissing each other at the 'Criminal' singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari Thursday evening. Spears wore a stunning red Versace dress as she locked lips with Madonna, 63, a fat smooch on the lips at the reception. Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes at Her Wedding With Sam Asghari, Arrested by Police.

Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss

Madonna and Britney Spears recreate their iconic 2003 VMAs kiss at Britney Spear’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/5Oa9GQ0XRZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2022

