Britney Spears took a dig on Doctors that suggest "consultations for body improvements" in the recent Instagram post as she shares her topless photo. The 39-year-old musician covered her top half with both hands in the photo. Sharing the photo she wrote, "What is it with consultations for body improvements ???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences … maybe I’m extremely sensitive … either way I would rather fall off a cliff … than have doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image, lesson learned,"

