Love's storyline takes an unexpected turn as Candice King, renowned for her portrayal of Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries, appears to have embarked on a romantic journey with Steven Krueger, known for his role as Josh Rosza in The Originals. Amidst her reflective Instagram 2023 recap, King's montage held a surprise—a heartfelt clip of her sharing a tender kiss with Krueger, hinting at a budding off-screen connection. Fans are enchanted by the prospect of love blossoming between these two stars, eagerly anticipating the unfolding chapters of their relationship with the same fervour as a beloved fairy tale. Yellowjackets Season 2: Emmy-Nominated Drama to Return on This Day (Deets Inside).

Candice King and Steven Krueger Dating:

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Candice King is dating ‘Yellowjackets’ star Steven Krueger. pic.twitter.com/bht12zPJ57 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2023

Candice King's IG Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice King (@candiceking)

