Paul Wesley, known for his role in The Vampire Diaries, and jewellery designer Ines de Ramon have finalised their divorce with an uncontested agreement, according to Entertainment Tonight. The filing, submitted by Paul on February 23, acknowledges their written agreement regarding property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights. The 40-year-old actor has also agreed to forego any spousal support from Ines, whom he married in 2019. This marks the end of their marriage nearly two years after their breakup, confirmed by their representative in September 2022 as a mutual decision. Vampire Diaries's Paul Wesley and Wife Ines De Ramon Part Ways After Three Years of Marriage.