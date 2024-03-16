Cara Delevingne’s $7 million Los Angeles mansion has been ravaged by a fire. Videos of the actress-model’s destroyed home have circulated widely on social media platforms. The cause of the fire remains unknown, though reports suggest it originated toward the backside of the property. At the time of the incident, Cara was in the UK. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share her gratitude towards the firefighters and all those who assisted. She particularly thanked them for rescuing her beloved pets. In one heartfelt post, she expressed, “My heart is shattered today. It's unfathomable. Life can change in an instant. So, cherish what you have.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Move Out of Their $20 Million Mansion in Los Angeles, Couple Sues the Seller – Reports.

Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles Home Destroyed

NEW: 35-year-old actress Cara Delevingne's $7 million Los Angeles mansion destroyed in a house fire. 94 firefighters rushed to the house in 13 different fire engines. "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you… pic.twitter.com/Z1AS3K43xM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2024

The Heartbroken Star

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@caradelevingne)

Thanking All Those Who Helped

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@caradelevingne)

The Furry Friends

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@caradelevingne)

