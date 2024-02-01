Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who purchased a mansion in Los Angeles for $20 million have reportedly moved out of the property due to waterproofing issues that led to mold infestation. As per a report shared by Page Six, a lawsuit was filed in May 2023, and the complaint states that their lavish property turned out ‘virtually unlivable’ and ‘dangerous from a health perspective to occupy’. The further lawsuit also, “This has resulted in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration which requires that the purchase and sale be rescinded. In the alternative, plaintiff should be reimbursed for all costs of repair, plus compensation for the loss of use and other damages caused by defendants’ conduct.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shell Out $20 Million for Their New Mansion in Los Angeles that Has 7 Bedrooms and an Indoor Basketball Court (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Vacate LA Mansion

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra forced to move out of $20M mansion due to mold infestation amid lawsuit over property https://t.co/xWSksNMw1k pic.twitter.com/QfoqLRheaR — Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2024

