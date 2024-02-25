At the prestigious Césars Awards 2024 ceremony, actress Judith Godrèche captivated the audience with her poignant speech, revealing her trauma of being groomed and raped by a respected director during her formative teenage years. Despite her palpable nervousness, Godrèche's courageous testimony garnered a well-deserved standing ovation as she stood before the industry's elite, urging them to confront the pervasive issue of sexual abuse within the French film community. With unwavering determination, she implored her peers to break the silence and speak out against powerful abusers, regardless of the potential ramifications for their careers. In a stirring moment of vulnerability, Godrèche called upon individuals to grapple with uncomfortable truths and take active steps towards accountability and change. Her impassioned plea not only shed light on the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry but also sparked a much-needed dialogue about the systemic injustices that continue to plague it. Christopher Nolan Honoured With César Awards on February 23, Oppenheimer Director Thanks Everyone in Heartfelt Speech (View Pics).

Watch Judith Godrèche's Speech at Césars Awards 2024:

« Il était, que cette fois, ça ne se passera pas comme ça, pas comme les autres fois. » Magnifique discours de Judith Godrèche sur les violences sexistes et sexuelles dans le cinéma. Des mots forts, des mots justes : des mots remplis de courage. pic.twitter.com/PGupfjr38d — François Ruffin (@Francois_Ruffin) February 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)