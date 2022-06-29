Chris Pratt has been getting subjected to hate online for a long time now. From his rumoured association with the Hillsong Church to many not liking his religious views, the actor surely has had a rough time online. However, in a recent interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy star questioned the hate he receives online. He talks about how he considers everything a blessing in his life, and how the MTV speech might be why he might be receiving the hate. Chris Pratt Birthday: Times When the Star Lord Was Stylish & Dapper on The Red Carpet.

Check Out The Quote Below:

Chris Pratt questions why he gets hate and criticism on the internet: “You don’t ever wanna get caught complaining or anything. ’Cause I have so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life. [But] why are they coming after me?” (https://t.co/eDcEzyrGW0) pic.twitter.com/dagrDIToxf — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 28, 2022

Believes the MTV Speech Is Why He Receives Hate:

Chris Pratt thinks the hate he receives may have to do with a speech he gave at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in which he praised God: “Maybe it was hubris. For me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said, I’m not sure I touched anybody.” (https://t.co/eDcEzyrGW0) pic.twitter.com/dmPuv1Lbb6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 28, 2022

Reveals He Has Never Attended the Hillsong Church:

Chris Pratt says he never attended Hillsong: “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” Asked why he didn’t clarify this earlier: “I’m gonna, like, throw a church under the bus?” (https://t.co/eDcEzyrGW0) pic.twitter.com/Hc4rTKMKav — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)