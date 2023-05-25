As per reports, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller in Amazon Prime will be renewed for second season. Speaking about the storyline, the series begins eight years after Citadel, the titular spy agency dedicated to preserving security all over the world, is defeated and brought to its knees. The story gradually reveals, how two best agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) manages to escape a train wreck and how they regain their memories. Joe Russo will direct all episodes of the series. Citadel on Amazon Prime Goes Over-Budget, Becomes the Second Costliest Webseries Ever Made! – Reports.

Check The Tweet Here:

#CitadelOnPrime has been renewed for a 2nd season with Joe Russo set to direct all episodes pic.twitter.com/L115jjHiym — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) May 25, 2023

